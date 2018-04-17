CHICAGO (AP) — A federal appeals court in Chicago will hear oral arguments in the corruption case of U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock as his lawyers seek to have all his charges dismissed.

Wednesday’s hearing at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes amid signs parts of the case against the Peoria Republican may be at risk of unraveling.

Schock gained notoriety for redecorating his Capitol Hill office in the style of the “Downton Abbey” TV series. He was indicted in 2016 for misusing government and campaign funds. He’d resigned in 2015.

One question is whether prosecutors based charges on ambiguous House rules in violation of separation-of-powers clauses in the U.S. Constitution. Schock says they did, including with charges that he illegally sought reimbursements for a $5,000 office chandelier and other personal spending.