CHICAGO (AP) — An appellate court in Chicago says the governing body of Illinois high school sports didn’t violate anti-discrimination laws by refusing to establish a division for disabled runners.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin report s the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently issued its ruling siding against a student with cerebral palsy and backing the Illinois High School Association.

The majority on the three-judge panel, William Bauer and Michael Kanne, concluded that establishing the division wouldn’t have been a reasonable remedy even assuming discrimination was involved. They said it would undermine the nature of racing: to get from one point to another in the fastest possible time.

Judge Ilana Rovner dissented, noting that wheelchair races aren’t thought to undermine foot races.

The student is a senior at Evanston High School.