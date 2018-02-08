WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an appeal from a transgender inmate serving 25 years for striking and killing a man in Wilmington while fleeing police in a stolen car.

Kamilla Denise London, who was born Jesus Pinkston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other crimes in 2011 for the 2010 killing of Christopher White, executive director of the Community Legal Aid Society of Delaware.

After several unsuccessful state appeals, Pinkston filed a federal petition claiming his lawyer ineffective and that his sentence was improperly harsh. A judge denied the petition this week, saying it was filed too late.

Pinkston was captured in Maryland two weeks after killing White and being featured on “America’s Most Wanted.”

Pinkston changed his name in 2016 after another transgender inmate successfully petitioned for a name change.