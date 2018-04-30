CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judicial district whose judges have presided over nearly 200 years of cases, from the trial of Chicago mob boss Al Capone to trials of four Illinois governors, is opening a new history museum.

A statement from the U.S. district court for northern Illinois says the museum will be on the 21st floor of the Dirksen Federal Building. It’ll feature artifacts, documents and interactive videos.

Its opening Tuesday comes as the nation’s third largest district court approaches its 200th anniversary in 2019. Chief Judge Rubén Castillo, Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton and U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer are among those taking part in a Tuesday ribbon-cutting.

Castillo says the public space will enable people “to learn about and reflect upon the profound impact” the court has had.