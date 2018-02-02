RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal panel is holding hearings in North Carolina as its members examine how well the voting rights of minorities are being protected nationally.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights scheduled a public briefing Friday at a Raleigh hotel, with several panel discussions featuring experts across the political spectrum.
Former state NAACP president the Rev. William Barber, an election law expert at The Heritage Foundation and the civil rights division chief at the U.S. Justice Department during President Barack Obama’s administration are scheduled to join in one discussion. Members of the public can address the bipartisan commission Friday evening.
The commission reports on national civil rights policy and how civil rights laws can be better enforced. Former state Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson is the commission’s vice chair.
