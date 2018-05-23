FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster assistance loans for the severe storms and heavy flooding that hit parts of the state earlier this year.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration says SBA will make low-interest disaster loans available to homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained damage during the approved time period.

State officials say the primary counties included in the SBA declaration are Hardin and Jefferson, along with the contiguous counties of Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hart, LaRue, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer.

The declaration covers a period from Feb. 21 through March 21 of this year.