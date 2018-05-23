FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster assistance loans for the severe storms and heavy flooding that hit parts of the state earlier this year.
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration says SBA will make low-interest disaster loans available to homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained damage during the approved time period.
State officials say the primary counties included in the SBA declaration are Hardin and Jefferson, along with the contiguous counties of Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hart, LaRue, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer.
The declaration covers a period from Feb. 21 through March 21 of this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers