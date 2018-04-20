ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld the conviction of a once-prominent Utah businessman imprisoned for lying to banks, but said he should be resentenced.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Thursday that a judge in Salt Lake City erred in tallying prison term guidelines before sentencing St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson to 11 years in 2016.

Johnson was convicted of eight charges of making false statements to banks to benefit his online business, iWorks.

Jurors cleared him of other charges including conspiracy and fraud.

Johnson also was a central figure in pay-to-play allegations that led to criminal charges against former Utah state attorneys general Mark Shurtleff and John Swallow.

Charges against Shurtleff were dropped in 2016, and a jury acquitted Swallow in 2017.