JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The federal government says it is making disaster assistance available to assist in recovery efforts in an area of south-central Alaska affected by late-spring flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says President Trump approved a major disaster declaration stemming from May flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The agency says funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and to certain nonprofits on a cost-share basis for emergency work and to fix and replace facilities.