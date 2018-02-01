LODI, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a skydiving center in central California that has recently seen several deaths says FBI and other federal agents this week seized credit card receipts, skydiving release forms and videos of people skydiving.

Lodi Parachute Center Bill Dause said Thursday at least 15 federal, state and local agents spent about 10 hours going through his store Tuesday but that they did not give him a reason for the search.

Gina Swankie, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Sacramento, confirmed a search warrant was served at the skydiving address but said she could not provide any other information.

Four skydivers who used the Lodi Parachute Center as a starting point have died since 2016.

Dause says the deaths were investigated and authorities found no violations.