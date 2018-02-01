LODI, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a skydiving center in central California that has recently seen several deaths says FBI and other federal agents this week seized credit card receipts, skydiving release forms and videos of people skydiving.
Lodi Parachute Center Bill Dause said Thursday at least 15 federal, state and local agents spent about 10 hours going through his store Tuesday but that they did not give him a reason for the search.
Gina Swankie, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Sacramento, confirmed a search warrant was served at the skydiving address but said she could not provide any other information.
Four skydivers who used the Lodi Parachute Center as a starting point have died since 2016.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
Dause says the deaths were investigated and authorities found no violations.