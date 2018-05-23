SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed a northern New Mexico trail after a hiker died in a fall last week.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the federal agency closed the La Junta Trail in the Wild Rivers Recreation Area near the village of Questa to address possible safety concerns.

New Mexico State Police say Owen O’Keefe fell about 200 feet (61 meters) while hiking the trail last Wednesday. The 72-year-old was the caretaker of La Junta Campgrounds.

The steep trail descends about 800 feet (244 meters) into the Rio Grande Gorge.

The bureau says visitors can still access the gorge area by the Little Arsenic Springs Trail.

The bureau did not specify what the potential safety concerns are or when the trail will reopen.

