CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal agency has awarded nearly $25 million to help support health clinics in West Virginia.
The grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go to clinics in 12 counties. The counties include Mercer, Webster, Kanawha, Monongalia, Upshur, Hardy, Lincoln, Marion, Greenbrier, McDowell, Wirt and Cabell.
The announcement was made Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
The grants are awarded through a program that gives funds to community health centers serving rural, underserved communities. The senators say rural health centers provide important medical services to many West Virginians.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Moment of truth: What to watch in today's primary elections in 8 states
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks