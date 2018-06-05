CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal agency has awarded nearly $25 million to help support health clinics in West Virginia.

The grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go to clinics in 12 counties. The counties include Mercer, Webster, Kanawha, Monongalia, Upshur, Hardy, Lincoln, Marion, Greenbrier, McDowell, Wirt and Cabell.

The announcement was made Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

The grants are awarded through a program that gives funds to community health centers serving rural, underserved communities. The senators say rural health centers provide important medical services to many West Virginians.