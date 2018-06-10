FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Representatives of several federal agencies will gather in a New Hampshire city to help educate communities about government resources available to them during a round-table discussion.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator David Tille and Franklin Mayor Tony Giunta will lead the discussion Tuesday morning. Other agencies attending are the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services and the Veterans Administration.

The event is targeting local governments, businesses, health care providers and other organizations that may benefit from federal grants or programs.

The discussion will take place at Franklin’s City Hall.