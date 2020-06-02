WASHINGTON – Two Minnesota men were hit Tuesday with federal arson charges for allegedly firebombing a court office building – a case that is part of the Justice Department’s broad push to boost investigations and prosecutions of violence and vandalism surrounding national protests over police misconduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, were charged with arson and possession of molotov cocktails after detectives in Apple Valley, Minn., found a set of car keys near the crime scene that led them to the suspects.

The case was turned over to federal prosecutors and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as part of Attorney General William Barr’s drive to seek tougher sentences for those who have sown violence after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Protests over his death have swelled in the last week, and some cities have seen nighttime looting and rioting.

Barr has vowed to use federal force to help local authorities “dominate” the streets, and he has ordered Justice Department agencies to aid in those efforts.

As in the Minnesota case, ATF is helping local police departments with arson investigations related to the unrest, while other agents are helping patrol public spaces. ATF authorities have also issued alerts to firearms dealers urging them to take “extra precautions during this time to protect both their inventory and records,” an ATF spokesman said.

The surge of federal agents has been most notable in Washington, D.C., where FBI agents, U.S. Marshals and other agents were given patrol-like assignments to buttress the efforts of local, federal and military police as they tried to deal with a variety of protesters, rioters, and looters.

It is unusual for federal agents to engage in street patrol-like duties, but they have been pressed into service by Barr, who has called the public vandalism and violence surrounding the protests “domestic terrorism.”

The FBI’s Washington Field Office issued a statement saying it “respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. We are working actively and closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and are committed to apprehending violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”

The attorney general has also instructed the FBI’s joint terrorism task forces to assist in the efforts. Officials said agents in the JTTFs have been assigned to gather video and photo evidence of possible lawbreakers, as well as take tips from local police departments about particular suspects or cases. One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive law enforcement practices, said the laws and authorities used to pursue such suspects have not changed.

Barr, who as attorney general in 1992 oversaw an aggressive federal response to riots in Los Angeles over police misconduct, has taken a similar approach this time.

As part of the Justice Department effort, Barr ordered special riot control teams from the Bureau of Prisons to deploy in Washington and Miami. While the District has seen tense clashes and vandalism in recent days, protests in Miami have been relatively peaceful, and a Bureau of Prisons spokesman declined to say what the team was doing there. Another law enforcement official said Tuesday that the team had not been needed and would depart.