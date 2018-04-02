BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two federal agencies penalized the Fort Peck tribal law enforcement agency for failing to repay $1.6 million in federal police money used for other purposes and for failing to conduct background checks on officers.
The Department of Justice designated the tribes as high-risk in December 2015, after the tribe — over a period of nine years — failed to repay the $1.6 million. The Billings Gazette reports the tribe was suspended from receiving federal policing grants for three years.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs made its high-risk designation a year ago after finding police and jail officers hadn’t undergone proper background checks and jail staff hadn’t been trained at the right law enforcement academy. The sanctions included additional fiscal oversight.
Tribal Chairman Floyd Azure says the tribe has resolved all the issues.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com