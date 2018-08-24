BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The final management plan has been approved for the last two of Idaho’s three most recent wilderness areas that protect some of the most pristine landscapes in central Idaho.

The low-key signing on Tuesday of the Hemingway-Boulders and Cecil D. Andrus White Clouds Wilderness Management Plan by the U.S. Forest Service completes a nearly two-decade effort involving the creation of the wilderness areas.

The Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management signed off on the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness Plan earlier this month.

The three wilderness areas combined protect some 463 square miles (1200 square kilometers).

The plans are generally described as taking a middle-ground approach when it comes to restrictions on human visitors and activities.

The 2015 legislation approving the wilderness areas allows continued livestock grazing.