LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Stadium Authority says tax revenue to fund the construction of the Oakland Raiders’ future home has fallen short of projections.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the Clark County hotel room tax generated $3.3 million in February, nearly 14 percent less than the income expected for the month.

The February shortfall marked the fourth month out of the last five that tax revenue for the stadium has been below projections.

Guests of hotels and other lodging in the Las Vegas area are paying a room tax that’s expected to contribute $750 million for the NFL team’s stadium.

The Raiders want to start the 2020 season at the $1.8 billion stadium being built across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com