In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which left the Bahamas splintered and overcome with flooding, one prominent family with extensive connections in the islands has spent a week trying to account for missing relatives — and to maintain hope.

More than 500 Bahamians belong to the extended family of Sidney Poitier, the acclaimed actor who was born in Miami of Bahamian parents and was raised in the islands, according to Jeffrey Poitier, a nephew.

Jeffrey Poitier said that at least 23 relatives were unaccounted for on Thursday, including his sister Barbara and her grown children in Freeport.

“We haven’t been able to find any of them, nor have we heard from any of them,” Poitier, 66, said in a phone interview from the Bahamas on Thursday. “We are still looking and hoping that they surface as soon as possible. It’s got us all worried.”

The storm, which was moving up the East Coast of the United States on Thursday, made landfall in the islands last Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful ever recorded. And then it lingered for days, turning houses into matchsticks and damaging airports and a public hospital. At least 30 people in the islands have been confirmed dead.

Jeffery Poitier, who is also an actor and who splits his time between New Orleans and Cat Island in the Bahamas, said that he had tried calling his sister repeatedly without an answer. He hoped to fly to the Freeport area by helicopter later on Thursday to search for her himself.

“It’s been very discouraging, very disappointing and very stressful,” he said.

He said he would have to return to Nassau by Friday for the planned funeral of another uncle, Reginald Poitier, a family patriarch who died last month in his late 90s. “We are all here to support one another in both tragedies,” he said.

The Poitier family’s roots in the Bahamas go back generations. Sidney Poitier, 92, grew up on Cat Island and later rose to fame as a boundary-breaking leading man on Broadway and in Hollywood. He was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for best actor for “Lilies of the Field” (1963).

Another relative, Kimberly Poitier, said she had been searching for family members from her home in Tampa, Florida, and had sent out a group message hoping to account for relatives in the Bahamas.

She said she had gotten in touch with a family of cousins who had escaped by boat from flooding in Freeport, including a woman named Barbara. For a brief moment, the family tried to figure out whether that could be Jeffrey Poitier’s sister.

But after seeing a photo, Jeffery Poitier said in a text message that his sister was still unaccounted for. “It’s someone different,” he said.