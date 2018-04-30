NEW YORK (AP) — A beachside community in New York City says it has mixed opinions on a plan to replace a historic firehouse badly damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

New York Fire Department officials say they want to build a new firehouse on the site of a former bank, shuttered after the 2012 storm. WCBS-TV reports the local community board voted against the location, but was overruled by the city Planning Commission.

The property sits right across the street from the sea wall of Jamaica Bay and is considered a flood zone. Resident Bianca Sepulveda said Monday that she feels it is a risk to have a firehouse right on top of the water.

The FDNY said in a statement that the planned building will meet all flood resiliency standards.

