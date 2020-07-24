WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have recalled dozens of hand sanitizers — many widely available through Walmart and other national retailers — because they contain dangerous and potentially fatal levels of wood alcohol.

Demand for hand sanitizer has surged since the start of the pandemic as Americans have been advised to wash their hands often to guard against coronavirus infection. But the Food and Drug Administration has identified at least 75 brands whose labels say contains ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but later proved to contain methanol, or wood alcohol.

Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, the agency said in an advisory, and can cause blindness. It can be lethal if ingested.

Because the products are mislabeled, consumers wouldn’t be able to tell which hand sanitizers actually contain methanol. The FDA lists the recalled products on its website.

The agency also advises Americans to be wary of products that claim to be “FDA-approved,” as none exist, or say they provide protection for “up to 24 hours.”

The agency encourages health professionals and consumers to report adverse affects or product quality issues with hand sanitizers on its website.

Public health professionals have called frequent hand-washing as a key defense against COVID-19. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethanol.