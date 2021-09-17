Expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet Friday on the increasingly contentious issue of coronavirus vaccine boosters, the first phase of what could be a multiday effort to come up with government policy on who should get the extra shots and when.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, in an all-day meeting, will weigh whether the agency should clear a third dose of the shot by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for the public. The companies want the agency to approve boosters for people at least 16 years old who finished their immunizations six months earlier.

The decisions made by the FDA’s outside experts – and subsequently by the agency itself and advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – will determine whether the Biden administration will be able to begin offering boosters the week of Sept. 20, as outlined by senior officials a month ago.

Regardless of the outcome, some Americans have already found unofficial ways to get additional vaccine doses, and that number is only expected to increase, experts said.

Advisory panel members will hear presentations from the FDA, the CDC and Pfizer. In addition, they will be briefed by Israeli health officials, who say their nation’s booster campaign drastically lowered the rate of severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in older adults. Israeli data has been cited repeatedly by U.S. officials who favor wide distribution of boosters.

Among the questions sure to get attention from the committee are how quickly vaccine protection is waning, the durability of the boosters’ effect and whether the shots are safe and reduce viral transmission.

The meeting is likely to be a pivotal point in the scientific and political controversies that have engulfed the booster issue in recent weeks. Senior Biden administration officials, worried about data showing a waning of vaccine efficacy, announced in mid-August that boosters would be available the week of Sept. 20, pending FDA and CDC sign-offs. Those agencies subsequently told the White House that only the Pfizer-BioNTech product, whose data was the first to be filed at the agency, could be cleared by then.

Some advisory committee members have expressed skepticism about approving a third shot for the general population, saying the two-shot regimen remains effective in protecting against serious illness and hospitalization. Extra shots, some say, should be provided to countries that have not had access to vaccines.

But others are expected to embrace the shots as added protection in the nation’s battle against the highly transmissible delta variant. In recent weeks, vaccine studies have provided ammunition to both sides.

“I look at my state, and boosters would do almost nothing,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She said there are 60 COVID-19 patients in her hospital’s intensive care unit, 85% of whom are unvaccinated.

“Most don’t have other risk factors,” she said. “They are just getting really sick from delta.”

But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has spoken forcefully in favor of boosters. In an interview Thursday with The Washington Post, he said the Israeli data suggests that a third shot might prevent viral transmission — something that could help curb the pandemic.

Fauci said some scientists seem to believe “it is OK” for vaccinated people to get infected as long as they experience only mild or moderate symptoms and don’t end up in the hospital. But he said, “As a clinical person who sees a lot of patients, that isn’t OK,” adding that even mild infections can result in missed work, disruptions of family life and potential cases of long covid, with its debilitating effects.

An FDA staff review of scientific evidence released Wednesday struck a noncommittal tone on whether a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be made widely available. Pfizer submitted data to the FDA showing that in a clinical trial of 300 fully vaccinated people, virus-blocking antibodies increased more than fivefold after a third dose of its original vaccine. Company executives have argued that a booster will be needed six to 12 months after full vaccination.

FDA observers said the committee could go one of several ways – endorsing or rejecting the boosters or recommending them for a smaller group, perhaps people older than 60 or 65, an option that appears less controversial than widespread distribution. Advisory panel recommendations are not binding, but the FDA often follows them.

If the FDA approves the booster – final action is not expected until next week – the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices then will make the critical clinical recommendations on who should receive the shots. The panel is scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday.

One of the studies from Israel, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that people 60 and older who were given a booster shot had an 11-fold lower risk of contracting an infection than people who did not receive the additional shot. Research data from Israel’s Ministry of Health, posted online Wednesday by the FDA in advance of its presentation at Friday’s advisory committee meeting, also showed that the booster campaign dramatically lowered the rate of severe cases among people 60 and older.

Walid F. Gellad, director of the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing, said the United States should not rely heavily on the Israeli data, which he said is open to differing interpretations.

“If you believe [the booster] works, you can look at the data and say it is convincing,” he said. “But if you have doubts, you can look at the data and say this is not convincing.”