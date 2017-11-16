FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A program that provides discounted phone service to low-income residents is facing major changes under proposals being considered by the Federal Communications Commission.

About 12.5 million people across the country use Lifeline, a program created 30 years ago to improve access to phone service.

The program gives low-income residents a $9.25 discount on phone service. About 500,000 subscribers on tribal lands get an additional $25 discount.

The commission is considering three changes Thursday that would apply to subscribers on tribal land. The proposals would drop the deeper discount for phone providers that piggyback off existing infrastructure, redefine tribal lands and require independent verification of tribal residency.

The FCC says the changes are aimed at reducing waste, fraud and abuse.

Consumer advocacy groups say excluding some providers will harm Indian Country.