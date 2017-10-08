MIAMI (AP) — A pirate radio station popular in Miami’s Haitian-American community has been hit with a steep fine by the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC says Radio Touche Douce operates illegally from a backyard shed in North Miami. The Miami Herald reports agency is proposing a fine of more than $144,000, the largest amount allowed under FCC regulations.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says pirate radio stations interfere with lawful use of airwaves and can disrupt public safety communications.

Station owner Fabrice Polynice, who has broadcast for 24 years, declined comment on the FCC action. Polynice and the property owners have 30 days to respond to the proposed fine.

The station was continuing its broadcasts last week despite the proposed fine.