PHOENIX (AP) — A woman suspected of robbing six banks in Phoenix since last year has been arrested.
FBI officials say 46-year-old Yolanda Young was taken into custody by Phoenix police last Saturday following the latest robbery.
Young allegedly presented the Desert Financial Credit Union teller with a demand note, received an undisclosed amount of money and fled before she was apprehended.
The FBI says Young is suspected of robbing the Academy Bank branch inside a Walmart store three different times — twice 15 days apart last October and again last month.
Young also is suspected of robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union inside a Safeway supermarket on Feb. 10 and a First Convenience Bank branch inside a Walmart 15 days later.
A call to Young’s court-appointed attorney wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.