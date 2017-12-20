WHITERIVER, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and White Mountain Apache Police Department are trying to identify the remains of a man found after a fire at an abandoned house in northeastern Arizona.
The tribal police and fire departments responded to the fire in Whiteriver on Dec. 1.
The house was located in an area frequented by transients and the body was discovered after the blaze was extinguished.
The FBI says the body is that of a man around 5-foot-5 and likely between the ages of 34 and 55.
Authorities are seeking information from the public to help identify the man.