ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The FBI says it will offer the first update on its investigation of a bizarre security incident at a Northern California Air Force base that ended with a motorist’s vehicle bursting into flames at the main gate.

Air Force and FBI officials have provided few details about the incident Wednesday evening at Travis Air Force Base, which killed the driver.

Officials said the vehicle burst into flames after it “gained unauthorized access” to the base’s main gate. No other injuries or damage was reported and officials have not released the driver’s name.

The FBI said it will provide an update at its suburban Sacramento office Friday afternoon.

About 10,000 people live and work on the base 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.