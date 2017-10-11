Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCK CREEK, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man linked to a federal criminal investigation was arrested in Rock Creek after a police chase and a small explosion inside his car injured the man and a deputy during a traffic stop.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a detective was walking up to the vehicle when the man detonated a small explosive device. The suspect and detective were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele told the Oregonian/OregonLive that authorities earlier served a federal search warrant on an apartment in Rock Creek.

Steele says about 4 p.m. a man who lives there was spotted driving, and authorities tried to stop him, but he drove off.

Steele says the man stopped soon after, the explosion occurred and he got out of his SUV. He was taken into custody for a probation violation, Steele said.

