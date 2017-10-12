FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is searching for a bandit who seemed to like wearing different costumes while robbing eight Florida banks in recent weeks.

Investigators say the slim, wavy-haired man has committed robberies wearing light blue surgeon’s scrubs, a hunter’s flannel shirt and camouflage cap and a construction worker’s orange vest.

The SunSentinel reports the FBI also calls him the “Shaky Bandit” because he tends to shake physically while robbing banks.

The eight robberies have been committed in Broward and Palm Beach counties beginning in late September. Each time, the man implies he has a weapon but none can be seen in surveillance photos. He has threatened bank employees with violence.

The amount of money stolen has not been released. No one has been hurt in the robberies.