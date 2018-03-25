RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI says it’s continuing to seek information about the disappearance of a Virginia woman who went missing 20 years ago while on a cruise with her family.

The FBI says Amy Lynn Bradley went missing during the early morning hours of March 24, 1998, as the ship was sailing toward Curacao.

Bradley was originally from Petersburg. Saturday was the 20th anniversary of her disappearance. On Friday, the bureau released a photo of Bradley along with two others showing how she might have aged.

Anyone with information about Bradley is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 in the case.