LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in central Kentucky.

A statement from the agency says most incidents have been reported over the past few months in or near Hustonville between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Officials say a laser’s light is a tiny dot at close range, but it can spread to 6 feet (1.8 meters) after traveling large distances and can distract or block a pilot’s vision.

Anyone with information about lasers being pointed toward aircraft should contact the FBI office in Louisville.