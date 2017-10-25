LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in central Kentucky.
A statement from the agency says most incidents have been reported over the past few months in or near Hustonville between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Officials say a laser’s light is a tiny dot at close range, but it can spread to 6 feet (1.8 meters) after traveling large distances and can distract or block a pilot’s vision.
Anyone with information about lasers being pointed toward aircraft should contact the FBI office in Louisville.
