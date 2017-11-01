PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — FBI agents and police are searching for evidence in the New Jersey neighborhood where the man suspected of plowing down people on a New York City riverfront bike path lived.
Law enforcement cordoned off an apartment building in Paterson on Wednesday. Officers also searched a garage.
The building’s manager told The Record Sayfullo Saipov lived with his wife and two children in a two-bedroom apartment on Genessee Avenue. The man, who identified himself as Ali, says he rented the apartment to the 29-year-old several months ago.
A man who identified himself as Saipov’s neighbor told NJ Advance Media he often saw Saipov standing on the corner talking to friends.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
The city is home to a large Muslim population and a mosque is near the apartment.