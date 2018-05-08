ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is searching city offices and the mayor’s home in the Southern California city of Adelanto.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said Tuesday that the agency was carrying out searches and planned no arrests.

The reasons for the search were not immediately clear. She declined to provide additional details because court records supporting the search are sealed.

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, says Internal Revenue Service investigators and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office were also involved.

The Victorville Daily Press reports the city’s mayor was seen being led from his home by authorities.

Messages were left at City Hall seeking comment.

Adelanto is a desert city of 32,000 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.