LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI and other police agencies are continuing their search to find a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.
The FBI said Saturday that agents are conducting searches on foot and using drones as part of the search for Hania Noelia Aguilar.
Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside last week to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.
Authorities said the SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles (kilometers) from the mobile home park.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- CNN's Acosta back at White House after judge's ruling VIEW
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
The FBI has increased its reward for information that leads to Aguilar to $25,000.