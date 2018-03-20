Nation & World FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device” Originally published March 20, 2018 at 4:49 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device” The Associated Press Next StoryOfficer accused of chemical attack, rape, domestic assault Previous StoryMinnesota man charged in Salvation Army apartment stabbings