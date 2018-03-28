FORT APACHE, Ariz. (AP) — FBI officials say 18 people have been arrested on federal warrants on the Fort Apache reservation in east-central Arizona.

They say the executed arrest warrants included charges for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence, kidnapping, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and interstate threatening communications.

Authorities still are searching for a 41-year-old man indicted on charges of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamines.

The FBI says six tribal arrest warrants were executed as a result of the operation.

They also say four prisoners who escaped from the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections on March 21 were arrested within 24 hours of their escape.