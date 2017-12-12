ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities in New Mexico are reviewing information related to a long-running controversy over the use of aborted fetus tissue in medical research.

U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce announced Monday that the FBI is considering to two criminal referrals sent to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office by a Republican-run House panel created to investigate Planned Parenthood and the world of fetal tissue research.

The panel examined tissue procurement firms as well as research entities like the University of New Mexico. Its final report issued earlier this year cited 15 instances nationwide in which the committee has provided information to U.S. and state authorities for possible violations of federal and state laws.

Federal authorities confirmed in a letter to Pearce that practices at the university and the Southwestern Women’s Options clinic in Albuquerque are being reviewed.