COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal agents are searching former Republican Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s home in southwest Ohio and a nearby storage unit.
An FBI spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the agency was “conducting law enforcement activities” in the area.
Rosenberger resigned from the House last month after saying he was aware the FBI was asking questions about his activities and that he’d hired criminal defense attorney David Axelrod. The FBI is said to be looking into Rosenberger’s international travel and his lavish lifestyle, including living in a luxury condo owned by a GOP donor. Rosenberger has denied wrongdoing.
Axelrod said Rosenberger has nothing to hide.
The FBI investigation has clouded replacement efforts. Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring canceled sessions for the remainder of this week due to an impasse on selecting Rosenberger’s successor.