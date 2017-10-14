EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered as the FBI continues investigating the Columbus Day vandalism of a statue of a Native American woman on tribal land in West Texas.

The El Paso Times reports federal authorities are investigating who poured red paint on a statue honoring Nestora Granillo Piarote, a member of the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo tribe, also known as the Tiguas.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened early on Oct. 9 at the Tigua Indian Cultural Center.

The FBI is handling at the case as a civil rights investigation.

Officials say they are trying to determine whether the vandalism was bias motivated.

Tigua Lt. Gov. Chris Gomez says the vandalism has brought tribal members closer together and there has been an outpouring of support from the El Paso community.

