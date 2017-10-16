CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for arson and graffiti at a North Carolina Republican Party office last year.

At the time, authorities said the Orange County GOP office was set on fire with a flammable device. Someone also spray-painted an anti-Republican slogan on the building which referred to “Nazi Republicans.” No one was inside the building at the time of the fire on Oct. 16, 2016.

A news release from the FBI said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to solving the crime.

Investigators are also seeking information to determine whether there’s a connection between the Hillsborough incident and vandalism that occurred in Carrboro in September 2015 which officials say targeted an outspoken activist.