LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward in the case of a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.
News outlets report the search for Hania Noelia Aguilar also expanded Tuesday as authorities circulated her picture across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
Family members say the eighth grader went outside Monday morning to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop.
Police say a man then forced her into a green Ford Expedition with the South Carolina license plate NWS 984 and drove off.
FBI Supervisor Andy de la Rocha read a statement from Hania’s mother saying she doesn’t “have anything against whoever did this to” her daughter and just wants her back.