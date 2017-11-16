BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for leads on who was responsible for shooting a crop dusting plane in southwestern Montana.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that a crop dusting plane owned by Headwater Flying Service was shot at twice on July 18 near Belgrade while the pilot was applying fungicide to wheat crop.

The shots came from the ground.

Officials say one bullet hit the plane 18 inches (457 millimeters) from the cockpit. A second hit the wing.

The pilot was uninjured.

Investigators determined from bullet fragments found on the plane that the projectiles came from a .22-caliber long rifle.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has assisted the FBI in the investigation.

