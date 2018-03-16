PARMELEE, S.D. (AP) — The FBI says a tribal officer has fatally shot a man on the Rosebud Sioux reservation in Parmelee.

The Argus Leader reports the officer was confronted by a man with a weapon just before midnight Wednesday and when he failed to respond to commands he was shot. The man later died of his wounds.

The FBI says there are no other injuries and there is no further danger to the public. No other details were released.

