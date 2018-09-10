ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say 10 FBI agents are traveling to a northwest Alaska town to assist in a search for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Ashley Johnson-Barr was last seen at a park playground in Kotzebue on Thursday evening.

Kotzebue Police Chief Thomas Milliette said in a statement that her cellphone was found in the street about half a mile from the park.

FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier said the agents were scheduled to arrive in the town Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers are leading the investigation into Johnson-Barr’s disappearance. Spokesman Jonathan Taylor says troopers asked the FBI for assistance in the search.

At least 50 volunteers were searching for the girl Monday with support from other local, state and federal agencies.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com