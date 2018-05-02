KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a potential hate crime at a community college after a female Muslim student reported falling down stairs after being hit in the face.

The incident at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley Campus in Kansas City happened April 3.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said in a statement Wednesday the agency is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man involved.

The student reported to police that she was walking in a stairwell of the humanities building when she heard a male make a derogatory statement. She turned and was hit in the face, which caused her to fall.

The incident occurred on “Punish a Muslim day,” when anonymous letters in London offered points for violence or intimidation against Muslims.