CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — The FBI is investigating a fatal shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy on tribal land near the Colorado-Utah border.
The Cortez Journal reports one person was shot and killed by a Montezuma County sheriff’s deputy last week after a high-speed chase that ended in Utah west of the Ismay Trading Post.
Deputies and the other two occupants of the vehicle were not injured in the shooting.
Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin says the driver led authorities on a chase until the vehicle lost a tire.
He says the driver exited the vehicle with his hands up, but another occupant fired at a deputy.
The deputy returned fire.
The FBI took over the investigation after officials determined that the shooting took place on Navajo trust land.
Information from: Cortez Journal, http://www.cortezjournal.com/