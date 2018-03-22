ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI is investigating a cyberattack on the city of Atlanta’s computer network.

The city said in an emailed statement Thursday that it’s “currently experiencing outages on various internal and customer facing applications.” The city said that includes some applications people use to pay bills or access court information.

The city says it’s working to fix the problems and that it is confident the applications will be restored soon.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said in an email that the agency is aware of the situation and is coordinating with the city to figure out what happened.

The city website continues to be accessible.