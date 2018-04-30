LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI in Las Vegas is unveiling a new multi-agency quick-response team to handle potential child abduction cases in Nevada.
Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse plans to outline the Joint Child Abduction Rapid Deployment unit on Monday, with representatives from federal, state and local police agencies, the state attorney general’s office and at least one sheriffs’ office.
Dubbed JCARD, the idea is to be able to quickly involve trained investigators to increase the chances of recovering a child safely.
A statement calls the unit a force-multiplier — modeled after an FBI national abduction rapid deployment program.
In Nevada, it will include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite police; Esmeralda County sheriff deputies; the Nevada Highway Patrol; U.S. National Park Service police; and federal Homeland Security Investigations agents.