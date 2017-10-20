GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The FBI says two Wisconsin children were among dozens who have been rescued during a nationwide sex trafficking sting.

WLUK-TV reports that police from multiple agencies searched websites and arranged meetings with people who buy or sell sex as part of Operation Cross Country.

Police made 82 arrests in Wisconsin over three days. The FBI says two minors were removed from a trafficking situation in Racine.

Sgt. Matt Wilson leads the Brown County Sheriff’s Department human trafficking efforts. He says police hope to not only rescue victims from human trafficking, but to also stop sex buyers and prevent the problem from continuing.

The FBI says police have rescued 84 minors and arrested 120 traffickers across the U.S.

This is the 11th year the FBI has run the nationwide sting.

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com