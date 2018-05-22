CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The FBI has honored West Virginia law enforcement officers who died while on duty.

News outlets report a memorial ceremony for the officers was held Tuesday by the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg. Among those commemorated was Bluefield police Lt. Aaron Crook.

Crook died in May 2017 while pursuing a vehicle. FBI CJIS Division Deputy Assistant Director Rainer Drolshagen said Crook is a hero and thanked him and the other men and women honored for their sacrifice.

Division chaplain the Rev. James Edward McDaniels said an on-duty officer dies every 53 hours on average in the United States.