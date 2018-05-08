ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says an Espanola man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Native American woman.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the woman’s body was found Saturday morning near an Espanola motel. Her identity was not released.

Fisher identified the man arrested as 68-year-old Douglas D. Smith but said no further information will be released until after Smith makes an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Smith who might comment on the allegations.