ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says an Espanola man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Native American woman.
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the woman’s body was found Saturday morning near an Espanola motel. Her identity was not released.
Fisher identified the man arrested as 68-year-old Douglas D. Smith but said no further information will be released until after Smith makes an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Smith who might comment on the allegations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do