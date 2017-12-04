EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The FBI has doubled its reward for information in the death of a border patrol agent that could lead to resolving the case.
Agent Rogelio Martinez died after he was found Nov. 18 with severe head injuries and broken bones. The reward for information increased from $25,000 to $50,000 Monday.
Investigators have said Martinez’s partner, who radioed for help and who has not been named, is recovering from similar injuries but does not remember what happened.
Several elected officials called the incident an attack in the hours after it was reported. FBI officials said they are investigating the incident as a potential assault, but have not ruled out the possibility that the agents were injured in an accident.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
Texas is also offering a $20,000 reward for information.